Police: 19-year-old son charged with Belton mom's murder after police find her body

Police identified the woman as Jennifer James.

BELTON, Texas — The son of a 47-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder after she was found dead in her home Thursday, according to the Belton Police Department.

Police say they found the body of Jennifer James after performing a welfare check on her at her home in the 100 block of West 13th Avenue around 1 p.m.

Belton PD said her body had signs of trauma, including stab wounds.

Police later arrested her 19-year-old son, Jasper L. James, and charged him murder, Belton PD said.

No other information was released at this time.