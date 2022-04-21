Police: 2nd arrest made, 3rd pending after Clifton HS student attacked at city park

"One other girl jumped out and started beating [her]," the victim's mom said on Facebook. "The others all stood around watching and encouraging it....taking video."

CLIFTON, Texas — Two arrests were made and a third is pending after a Clifton High School student was attacked by another student Monday night at Clifton City Park, according to police.

The victim's sister said the 17-year-old female student was at the park meeting up with a friend when the reported attack happened.

The Clifton Police Department said it obtained video showing the teen in a one-on-one altercation with another. Police said there were people there during the fight, but they did not actively participate.

"One other girl jumped out and started beating [her]," the victim's mom said on Facebook. "The others all stood around watching and encouraging it....and taking video. This was retaliation for a police report we made about a month ago. We know that because they were screaming it."

The 17-year-old was sent to the hospital with multiple injuries, according to victim's sister.

One person was arrested that night for aggravated assault, police said. On Thursday, police said another arrest was made and a third one was pending.

Police believe the attack was planned, as well, they said.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Police Chief Chris Blanton stressed that even though the students involved are CHS students, the incident did not occur at the high school or had any relation to the school at all.

"However, due to the seriousness of the offense, and because these girls are CHS students, per their code of conduct and per state education laws, the school must take action on their end. Prior to my arrival Monday morning the school had already started implementing steps to protect all of the involved students," Blanton said.

Blanton also said that any violence or threats being made toward anyone involved, including those arrested, will be "taken seriously by our department."

"We understand that tensions are high in this case and people are upset about this situation, but things are being handled and the wheels of justice sometimes turn slow but they are turning," he said. We ask that for the integrity of this case, and the safety of all involved, that If anyone has any concerns about this case they contact me directly instead of posting their own story on Facebook."