49-year-old man identified as suspect in Waco murder

WACO, Texas — On Monday, the Waco Police Department identified a 49-year-old man as the suspect in a murder that occurred in early April.

Michael Anthony Soliz was arrested and charged with manslaughter for the deadly shooting of Benjamin Miller, 45, according to a news release.

Police said they found Miller suffering from a gunshot wound after they were called out to the 1500 block of North 11th Street around 3:30 p.m. on April 9.

Miller was taken to the hospital where he later died, police say.