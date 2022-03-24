Police: 1 in custody after double homicide in Killeen

Around 2:30 a.m., Killeen PD was called out to the 600 block of Brook Drive where they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

KILLEEN, Texas — One person is in custody after two people were found shot to death in a home in Killeen early Thursday morning, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police said they were called out to a home in the 600 block of Brook Drive around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims inside with gunshot wounds.

Police did not say if the person who was taken into custody was arrested in the case.

As of Thursday afternoon, Killeen PD remained at the home to investigate.

No other information was released at this time.

