Police arrest driver in 2020 deadly crash where Chilton ISD student died

A toxicology report revealed the driver, Angel Guerrero, 19, had drugs in his system at the time of the crash where Emilio Rueda, 18, was ejected, died, per police.

WACO, Texas — After more than a year after the deadly crash where a Chilton ISD graduate died, police made an arrest in the case, the Waco Police Department said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, police arrested Angel Guerrero, 19, on an intoxication manslaughter warrant.

On May 13, 2020, Guerrero was driving a pick-up truck and got into a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Primrose and Robinson Drives, according to Waco PD. His passenger, 18-year-old Emilio Rueda, was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene, police added. Rueda was a Chilton ISD student.

Guerrero was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. A toxicology report was done on Guerrero, but detectives didn't receive it until June 30 this year.

The report showed Guerrero had "multiple drugs" in his system at the time of the crash, police said. An arrest warrant was issued for him on July 6.