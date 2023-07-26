Police arrest ax-wielding suspect in Temple home shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — A man is in custody after he attempted to burglarize a home with an ax, according to the Temple Police Department.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:22 p.m. on July 25, at the 1600 block of East Barton Avenue.
When officers arrived, they reportedly found a male suspect had attempted to break into a home while wielding an axe. The homeowner fired shots at the intruder, but missed. No injuries were reported.
TPD took the suspect into custody. No other information was released.
If you know anything about this incident, call (254)-298-5500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at (254)-526-8477.