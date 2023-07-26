Police arrest ax-wielding suspect in Temple home shooting

The suspect was apprehended for the attempted burglary of habitation and subsequent shooting.

TEMPLE, Texas — A man is in custody after he attempted to burglarize a home with an ax, according to the Temple Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:22 p.m. on July 25, at the 1600 block of East Barton Avenue.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a male suspect had attempted to break into a home while wielding an axe. The homeowner fired shots at the intruder, but missed. No injuries were reported.

TPD took the suspect into custody. No other information was released.