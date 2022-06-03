Police looking for videos of fist fight at Waco bar that ended in a deadly shooting

Per surveillance video, police learned that the fight was a fist fight between multiple people. Detectives believe witnesses recorded the videos on their phones.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding witnesses and videos of a fight that led to a deadly shooting at a Waco bar.

On March 5, police were called out to the Warehouse, a bar located at 700 block of Austin Avenue, at 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they learned that a fight that started in the bar spilled into the street. There, at least one person pulled out a gun and fired, police said. Police added that at least two people were shot, including Jose Martinez-Medina, 30.

Martinez-Medina later died, police said. Police do not believe he had any involvement in the fight.

Waco PD arrested 24-year-old Ryan Trejo as the suspect who reportedly murdered Martinez-Median.

Per surveillance video, police learned that the fight was a fist fight between multiple people. Detectives believe there were witnesses who recorded the fights on their phone and they are asking for those videos now.

"These videos are a crucial part to the investigation and could lead to the reasoning of this horrific incident," Cierra Shipley, the department's spokesperson, said in a news release.

Shipley added that anyone who may have or know who has those videos to report them to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. You could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward if your tip leads to an arrest.