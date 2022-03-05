Student hospitalized, another student in custody after reported stabbing at Belton High School

According to Belton High School, an altercation happened between the two students, which then led to the stabbing.

BELTON, Texas — One student was sent to the hospital and another student was detained by police following a reported stabbing at Belton High School Tuesday morning, according to Belton ISD and the Belton Police Department.

A close family friend, who didn't want to be named, told 6 News the student is alive, but fighting for his life.

"Our thoughts and prayers to [inaudible] and family at this time," Dr. Matt Smith, Belton ISD's superintendent, said in a video that was released shortly after the incident.

Dr. Matt Smith is providing an update regarding an incident at Belton High School that occurred earlier today. Posted by Belton ISD on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Belton PD said it got the call about the stabbing around 9:47 a.m. At that time, the school was placed on lockdown.

Police said after the stabbing, the suspected student fled the school, but police were able to locate him and take him into custody around 10:09 a.m.

Belton PD said students and staff are safe and secure.

The lockdown has since been lifted and Belton High School is sending its students home for the rest of the day. Police said a reunification center for students and parents were set up at Tiger Stadium.

HAPPENING NOW: Parents and guardians of Belton HS students are now picking up students at Tiger Field after a reported stabbing happened on campus. The school is closed for the day. @6NewsCTX pic.twitter.com/9XHifCYX4d — Baylee Bates (@BayleeBatesNews) May 3, 2022

"I want to ensure to the community and the parents that we're in partnership with Belton ISD to make sure students are safe, that we get them reunited with parents quickly and that we do a thorough investigation to make sure the person responsible for this is brought to justice," said Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis during a video update posted to Facebook.

Hours after the incident, Belton High School released a statement, saying "today's events are something none of us ever want to experience."

School officials said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.