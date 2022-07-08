Police: Boy shot in leg in Temple, expected to be ok

The boy did not cooperate with officers to tell them what happened or who may have shot him, Temple PD said.

TEMPLE, Texas — A boy is expected to be ok after he was shot in the leg in Temple Friday, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police got a call around 3:19 p.m. from the boy who reportedly was shot in the area of South Henderson Street and East Avenue H. When they arrived, they learned he already left in a vehicle and there were no shell casings in the area, police said.

Police later located the victim in the 1300 block of East Barton Avenue and learned he was shot in the leg. He was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The boy did not cooperate with officers to tell them what happened or who may have shot him, Temple PD said.

The age of the boy was not released.

Police ask that if you have any information about this incident, call 254-298-5500.

The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one juvenile male injured. Read the full media release here: https://t.co/Pj7SdR6dp0 pic.twitter.com/wVOxEwUhR3 — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) July 8, 2022