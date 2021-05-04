Police: 18-year-old dead after gang-related shooting in East Waco

The Waco Police Department identified the victim as 18-year-old Damon Morgan Jr., saying he was targeted from a previous incident.

WACO, Texas — A gang-related shooting in East Waco left one man dead over the weekend, the Waco Police Department said in a news release.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., officers were called out to the intersection of JJ Flewellen Road and Lenox Street regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Damon Morgan Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

"[Investigators] do believe that this shooting is gang-related and that Morgan was targeted, which stemmed from a previous incident," Waco police said.

No other information was released.