Police, FBI looking for suspect involved in reported bank robbery in Waco

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department and the San Antonio Federal Bureau of Investigation are combining forces to investigate an aggravated bank robbery that occurred Saturday morning.

According to reports, police were dispatched to First Convenience Bank located inside the Walmart on 600 Hewitt Drive around 9:45 a.m.

Investigating police learned that the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank employees, claimed to have a handgun and tied their hands, per reports.

Police say the suspect is currently at large after fleeing the scene on foot, toward Hewitt Drive, and running east on old McGregor Road.

SUSPECT WANTED

Waco PD and the @FBISanAntonio are asking for help to identify the suspect of a robbery. A $5k reward is being offered for info leading to an arrest. Call 254-750-7500 with any info about the suspects identity and/or whereabouts and reference case number 22-7151 pic.twitter.com/32FPY9KLno — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) April 30, 2022

Police described the suspect as a slim male, 18 to 30 years old, approximately 5’ 7” and approximately 150 pounds. Police say the suspect has long curly brown hair with a beard and was wearing a blue medical mask at the time of the robbery. He was last seen wearing a burnt orange shirt, black skinny jeans, brown oxford shoes and a single strap dark colored shoulder bag.

No major injuries were reported.

Waco Police and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The First Convenience Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information resulting in his arrest. Crime Stoppers will also give a reward up to $2,000 if the tip results in an arrest. Please call 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 with any information about the suspects identity and/or whereabouts and reference case number 22-7151.