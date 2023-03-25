Killeen Police: Female shot in chest, dies after grabbing butcher knife in domestic dispute

During the argument, the female grabbed a butcher knife and the male grabbed a gun, where he then shot her in the chest, police said.

KILLEEN, Texas — A female is dead following a domestic dispute between her and a male in Killeen overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m., the Killeen Police Department received a call regarding a female who was shot in the 4300 block of Hank Drive, police said.

Police said when they arrived, they immediately started performing life-saving measures on the female until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a local-area hospital in critical condition, where she later died around 1:18 a.m.

Upon investigating, police learned the female was arguing with a male. During the argument, the female grabbed a butcher knife and the male grabbed a gun, where he then shot her in the chest, police said.

The male called 911 and started CPR on the female until officers arrived, police added.

At this time, no arrests were made.

No other information was released.