HOUSTON - Police say a grandmother shot a man outside of her home on Houston's south side after he exposed himself to her and her granddaughter.

The grandmother told police she was taking out the trash when the suspect, riding on a bicycle and masturbating, stopped in front of her home in the 6600 block of Cheerydale Drive. Police say she ran back into her house where her granddaughter was inside, screamed, and the man walked up to the front door, trying to get inside the home.

Police say the grandmother told him several times to stop what he was doing and threatened to shoot him. He didn't stop, and the grandmother shot him through the front door, according to police.

The man tried riding away from the home but collapsed just down the street. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Officials say he was shot in the chest, but he is expected to survive.

Police say they arrested the same man last week for walking naked on Bellfort Street.

