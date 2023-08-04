Killeen police identify 18-year-old murder victim, suspect arrested

According to police, the suspect is being held in Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department says that it has arrested 31-year-old Jarkell Jamal Dean and charged him with murder on Monday, April 10.

Police say on Saturday, April 8 at about 1:17 a.m. officers responded to a shooting victim in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue.

Upon arrival, police say officers found 18-year-old Va'Quintin Carmon Maestre suffering from a gunshot wound, despite life-saving measures, Maestre was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:13 a.m.

According to police, Dean has been charged with Maestre's murder and is currently being held at the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Killeen police say this is the first murder victim in Killeen this year.

There is currently no other information available.

