Police identify, arrest suspect in case of missing Copperas Cove girl

A 15-year-old Copperas Cove girl was found on June 14 after being reported missing, and a suspect is scheduled to be extradited back to Texas in the case.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A 33-year-old man from Denver has been arrested for Solicitation of a Minor in the case of a 15-year-old girl from Copperas Cove who was previously reported missing, according to a statement by police.

The Copperas Cove Police Department reported on June 14 that the girl had been found and a suspect was in custody.

Copperas Cove PD stated that, with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety Fusion Center, they were able to identify a previously unknown man believed to be involved in the case as Simon Ryan Salais IV, a 33-year-old man from Denver, Colorado.

According to Copperas Cove Police, based on their investigation into the case, detectives established probable cause that Salais had committed Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Police said a criminal complaint was filed on June 13, and an arrest warrant for Salais was issued by Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price of Precinct 2. The Coryell County District Attorney's Office reportedly authorized the warrant for full extradition.

According to police, Salais was taken into custody by the Denver Police Department at his home without incident. He is reportedly being held without bond and is awaiting extradition back to Texas.

Police stated the 15-year-old girl was found unharmed and arrangements have been made to return her safely to her family.

An investigation into the case is reportedly ongoing.