Police identify dead body found in backyard of Killeen home in May

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the identity of the body found in the backyard of a home in May.
Police say Hudson Tai, 67, was found in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
Two weeks ago, KPD said the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, the seventh criminal homicide this year.
Tai's identity was confirmed through dental records and the investigation into his death is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case or if you saw anything suspicious, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).