Police identify dead body found in backyard of Killeen home in May

Hudson Tai, 67, was identified through dental records.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the identity of the body found in the backyard of a home in May.

Police say Hudson Tai, 67, was found in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.

Two weeks ago, KPD said the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, the seventh criminal homicide this year.

Tai's identity was confirmed through dental records and the investigation into his death is ongoing.