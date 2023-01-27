Three identified in Thursday's police persuit turned deadly fiery crash

Family has been notified and the police are actively looking into the crash, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS release the names of three people who died after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash on Jan. 26.

Around 1:38 p.m., police say, 19-year-old Phabian Jyquez Bynaum from Cameron, TX was traveling southbound on US 190 at high speeds.

Milam County police were behind his dodge charger when they attempted to stop the car for a traffic violation, according to police.

Bynaum instead of stopping tried to flee at high speed from the Milam County deputy, when his Dodge Challenger left the roadway and crashed on private property south of Country Road 337 on Highway 36/US 190, according to police.

The Dodge crossed the northbound lane, crashed through a fence and collided with a tree, according to police. The car came to a stop while upside down and caught on fire.

Bynaum along with 21-year-old passenger Malik Ezekiel Thomas, and 20-year-old Davarius Travon Bynaum, both from Cameron, were pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Family has been notified and the police are actively looking into the crash.