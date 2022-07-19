Police investigate four shootings within two days in Temple

Police said the shootings were all within blocks of each other.

TEMPLE, Texas — Two shootings in Temple late Monday night happened within two hours of each other and just blocks apart, according to the Temple Police Department.

No one was injured in either incident, police said.

The first shooting happened in the 1400 block of E. Barton Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Police said it was a drive-by shooting that struck a vehicle multiple times.

The second shooting happened around midnight in the 800 block of E. Downs Ave. A house was hit multiple times, police said.

This was the second shooting on E. Downs Ave. in as many days. A vehicle was struck in that incident around 11:45 p.m. No one was injured.

Police said a fourth shooting occurred early Saturday morning at a convenience store in the 600 block of N. Main St.

The person who called 911 told police a man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, police had not identified suspects in any of the shootings. They did not say if they were related.