Killeen Police investigating Thursday morning murder

Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a man around Leo Lane on Thursday morning.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is actively investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old man.

The department reports that they were dispatched to the 600 block of Leo Lane around 2:38 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, where they found a man who had been shot.

Officers state that they attempted CPR on the victim, but were unable to save the man, identified as Denzell Roderick Jordan. An autopsy has reportedly been ordered.

The department reports that due to their preliminary investigation, they believe that a domestic disturbance had occurred at the residence, during which Jordan was shot. The suspect had reportedly fled before police arrived, but authorities say that they are now in custody.

Killeen detectives say that the murder is being actively investigated, and that there is no further information at this time.

This is reportedly the fourteenth murder in Killeen this year.