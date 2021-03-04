Police: Investigation underway after 3 attempted kidnappings reported in Denton County

Authorities said two attempted kidnappings were reported in Corinth. A third incident was reported in south Denton.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Updated at 3:49 p.m. Saturday with additional information about an attempted kidnapping in south Denton.

Multiple investigations are underway after authorities in Denton County said there have been at least three attempted kidnappings this week.

Denton police said although a link between the two incidents in Corinth and the one in Denton has not been confirmed, it is being investigated as a possibility.

One of the incidents occurred Saturday morning when a man tried to kidnap a woman who was jogging in Corinth, officials said.

The woman told police she was running around 11:30 a.m. near Oakmont and Park Palisades Drive when a lighter grey 4-door sedan, possibly a Mercury, with an unknown license plate pulled up next to her.

The vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and that's when the driver pulled out a handgun and told the woman to get inside his vehicle, police said. The man continued to yell at the victim while waving the handgun.

The woman was able to run away, went to a nearby house, and asked for help. Police said the driver left the area and headed north on Oakmont Drive.

"Today’s incident occurred in broad daylight. Help us identify this individual before he acts again," Corinth police said.

It's the second time an incident like this has happened this week, Corinth police said. The first incident occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday when it was still dark outside.

Investigators said the man was wearing a medical-style mask, sunglasses, and a light-colored hoodie. Officials did not release specific details about the man's physical appearance.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle he was driving is asked to call 911 or Corinth police at 940-349-1600, option 9.

The Denton Police Department said they are also investigating a similar incident that occurred 15 minutes after the attempted kidnapping Saturday in Corinth.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Del Mar Court in south Denton. Officials said a woman was walking her dog when a man in an SUV pulled out a gun and told her to get in the vehicle. She listened but was able to escape the vehicle after a short distance, police said.

Authorities were not able to locate the man because he drove away from the scene. The victim said the man was driving a silver or light blue older SUV with a dark interior.

Anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle matching this description is asked to call 911. Denton police are also asking those with information about the suspect to call them at 940-349-7812.

The Denton Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in an aggravated kidnapping. Read more: https://t.co/wFAOLyY4VR pic.twitter.com/i3ha4yggPO — Denton Police Dept (@DENTONPD) April 3, 2021