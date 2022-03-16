Police: Killeen Police officer arrested after domestic disturbance in Georgetown

KPD said it was contacted by the Georgetown Police Department on March 2 regarding Officer James Craigg, 40.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A Killeen Police officer was arrested in Georgetown this month following a domestic disturbance, according to the Killeen Police Department.

KPD said it was contacted by the Georgetown Police Department on March 2 regarding Officer James Craigg, 40. Georgetown Police said its officers were called out to Craigg's home in the city because of a domestic disturbance. Police said he was off-duty at the time.

Upon investigating, police arrested Craigg and charged him with assault with bodily injury of a family member, KPD said.

Details about the issue were not released.

Craigg has been working for the Killeen Police Department since 2007 and serves as a member of its Patrol Division, KPD said. He was placed on administrative leave with pay while his arrest is being further investigated.

“We hold the officers of the Killeen Police Department to the highest standards, both on and off duty," said Police Chief Charles Kimble. The criminal investigation is being investigated by the Georgetown Police Department and the Killeen Police Department has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to follow the due process procedure set forth by Civil Service Rules."

No other information was released.