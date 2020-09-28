Police look for suspect who stole car, then wrecked it

Killeen police said the thief drove off in the car which had been left running while the owner was inside a store.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police were looking for the person who stole a car then wrecked it and ran away.

The car's owner left it running and went inside a store to get something in the 800 block of E. Rancier Ave. on Sept. 21, police said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect get in the Pontiac Vibe and drive away. The car was found a few hours later after the suspect crashed it on I-14. He ran away and still had not been caught as of Monday.

Police described the suspect as a black male with twist style hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie, red jogging style pants and white shoes.