KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian in the 2800 block of O.W. Curry Dr. without stopping Wednesday.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run around midnight.

Officials with the Killeen Police Department said the pedestrian was walking in the road when he was hit by a car traveling southbound on O.W. Curry Dr.

After the collision, the car kept driving southbound on O.W. Curry Dr. then turned west onto Bacon Ranch Rd., according to KPD.

The suspect vehicle is a 2006-2014 Chevrolet Impala, police said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.