Police looking for suspect involved in armed robbery in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police were called to the 3800 block of S. 31st St. around 1:30 a.m. after an alarm warned of a robbery.

When officers arrived, witnesses told police a male suspect was armed with a handgun and took an unknown amount of cash, according to police.

Witnesses told officers the suspect fled the store on foot before officers came, according to police.

— Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) November 4, 2022

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information can anonymously report to the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.