Police looking for suspect involved in Temple Saturday robbery

The robbery occurred around 7 p.m. on the 2000 block of Airport Road.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are looking for a suspect who was involved in a robbery Saturday evening, according to Temple Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Airport Road around 7:20 p.m., as stated by police. The victim reported that a man threatened him with a knife and stole his bicycle, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident, as stated in a release.