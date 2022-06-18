x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police looking for suspect involved in Temple Saturday robbery

The robbery occurred around 7 p.m. on the 2000 block of Airport Road.
Credit: Tegna

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are looking for a suspect who was involved in a robbery Saturday evening, according to Temple Police Department. 

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Airport Road around 7:20 p.m., as stated by police. The victim reported that a man threatened him with a knife and stole his bicycle, according to police. 

 No one was injured during the incident, as stated in a release. 

Anyone with information is told to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Waco PD announce arrest for off-campus Baylor party shooting