Police: Man charged with murder after chasing, stabbing woman at Waco gas station

KILLEEN, Texas — A 51-year-old man is being charged with murder after a 61-year-old woman died in the hospital after being stabbed, the Waco Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police say Byron Bryant of Waco was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 31 after the woman, identified as Minerva Rosas, was stabbed at the QuikTrip at 2350 South New Rd.

Around 7:40 p.m. that day, Waco officers were called to the gas station because of a stabbing that was happening while they got the call, police said. Police were told a man was stabbing a woman and chased her into the gas station, police added.

While police were headed to the QuikTrip, another person stepped in to defend the woman and reportedly shot the man, later identified as Bryant, police said.

Both Bryant and Rosas were transported to the hospital. Bryant was released and taken into police custody while Rosas remained in critical condition, police said.

Back at the QuikTrip, the person who stepped in stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. That person was questioned, then wasn't charged with a crime, police said.

Rosas later died in the hospital from her injuries, police said Wednesday. Her death marks the fourth murder in the city this year.