Police: Gatesville man shot dead after returning home from H-E-B identified

Gatesville Police say that the man was standing near his open front door when three people reportedly approached him from the street and shot him.

GATESVILLE, Texas — The Gatesville Police Department identified the 61-year-old Gatesville resident who was shot to death outside of his front door on Sunday, March 26.

Police say they were called out to a home in the 1600 block of Waco Street around 9:30 p.m. and found a man, identified as Martin William Davis, laying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics arrived at the home a short time later, but weren't able to revive him and he died, police say.

Upon investigating, Gatesville Police learned Davis just got home from H-E-B and unloading his groceries when the shooting happened. They say he was standing near his open front door when three people reportedly approached him from the street. Moments later, one of them shot him, then fled on foot back toward Waco Street, and possibly across an open field to the south toward Saunders Street, police say.

Police later released images on social media showing the three suspects.

***UPDATE March 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m.*** The victim in this incident is identified as Martin William

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Gatesville Police Department at 254.865.2226, or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254.865.8477. Crime Stoppers callers may remain anonymous and information leading to the arrest of suspects in this case may result in a cash reward.