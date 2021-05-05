Police release ID of man shot, killed at Killeen club

On Wednesday, they said 28-year-old Dequan Sanders was shot at Legends, 308 S. 2nd St., after 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 2.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Killeen club over the weekend.

On Wednesday, they said 28-year-old Dequan Sanders was shot at Legends, 308 S. 2nd St., after 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 2.

Police tried performing life-saving measures on Sanders until paramedics arrived, but he died on the scene, Killeen PD said.

Killeen detectives are still investigating this case and ask anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online.