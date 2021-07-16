Police release ID of suspect who reportedly shot female, rammed car into male in Killeen

Police say 66-year-old Gerald Helmandollar confronted the two while they were making a U-turn in their vehicle the 4300 block of Old Florence Road Wednesday morning.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department identified the suspect who reportedly shot a female then rammed his car into a male in Killeen Wednesday.

Police say 66-year-old Gerald Helmandollar confronted the two while they were making a U-turn in their vehicle the 4300 block of Old Florence Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

"The suspect confronted the male victim, as they have a had a long history with each other," Killeen police reported Thursday.

The male victim then left the vehicle and as he walked around it, Helmandollar reportedly opened fire at him, but missed, police say. That's when the female exited the vehicle and the suspect fired at her, striking her, police say.

Helmandollar then returned to his vehicle and rammed it into the male victim, pinning him between both vehicles, police say.

Helmandollar then fled the scene, but later turned himself into police. He was detained without incident.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond was set at $250,000.