Police release person of interest sketch after one dead in overnight Killeen shooting

The shooting took place back in December 2021.

KILLEEN, Texas — Police have released a sketch for a person of interest who could potentially be involved or know information about an overnight Killeen shooting from Dec. 21.

Here is a close up of the person of interest:

Back in December, a man was found dead after a reported shooting early morning on Dec. 21, officers say.

Police say they received a call regarding a shooting in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Amos Jeremiah Goff, dead with a gunshot wound, according to Killeen PD.