x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police release person of interest sketch after one dead in overnight Killeen shooting

The shooting took place back in December 2021.
Credit: KPD
Killeen PD release sketch of Person of Interest

KILLEEN, Texas — Police have released a sketch for a person of interest who could potentially be involved or know information about an overnight Killeen shooting from Dec. 21. 

Here is a close up of the person of interest:

Credit: KPD
Killeen PD release sketch of Person of Interest

RELATED: Killeen student arrested after bringing weapon to school

Back in December, a man was found dead after a reported shooting early morning on Dec. 21, officers say.  

Police say they received a call regarding a shooting in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Amos Jeremiah Goff, dead with a gunshot wound, according to Killeen PD. 

If you have any information on this case, police say you can anonymously reach out to their Crime Stoppers hotline at 254-526-TIPS. 

RELATED: One dead after overnight Killeen shooting

In Other News

McLennan County District Attorney Race