NOLANVILLE, Texas — A Harker Heights man died early Monday morning after he was hit by a driver who didn't stop, according to Nolanville police.

Police said 36-year-old Dale "DJ" Tatro was walking home from a friend's house around 2:45 a.m. when he was hit on E. Veteran's Memorial Blvd., west of the Nola Ruth intersection.

When officers responded to the report, Tatro was lying in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene, NPD said.

The driver appeared to continue westbound on Veteran's Memorial Blvd. after the incident, police said.

Officials believe the vehicle that hit Tatro was either a pickup or sedan style mid-1990s model Chevrolet or GMC.

The suspect vehicle will likely have damage toward the front.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Nolanville Police Department at 254-698-6334 or Bell County Crime Stoppers.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tatro's family created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral expenses.

