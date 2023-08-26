Police search for suspect following Waco shooting

Two 19-year-old male victims were shot and transported to the hospital via a personal vehicle.

WACO, Texas — Authorties at the Waco Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect following a shooting incident that took place in the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 26th. The incident unfolded in the 600 Block of Ruby Ave. at approximately 2:00 a.m.

According to officials, two 19-year-old males sustained gunshot wounds during the incident and were transported to a nearby hospital by a personal vehicle. One of the victims is in critical condition, while the other victim's condition has been stabilized, as reported by authorities.

The suspected shooter is unknown, and law enforcement personnel are actively pursuing leads to get the individual.

Officers believe the general public is not in any danger. However, an investigation is ongoing to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.