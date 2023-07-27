Police seize gun, drugs during traffic stop in Killeen

Police said two people have been arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail.

KILLEEN, Texas — Two people are in jail and multiple pounds of drugs have been seized after a traffic stop in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department.

According to Killeen PD, officers stopped a white Terrain for a traffic violation around 4:37 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 in the 200 block of Hallmark Avenue. Police said the officers were also assisted by a K9 Unit.

During the stop, police said the passenger fled on foot but was later apprehended.

Police said the officers recovered 3.4 lbs. of methamphetamine, 4.2 lbs. of marijuana, 14.3 grams of ecstasy, 8.12 grams of cocaine, 16.74 grams of fentanyl (M30 pills), 5.64 grams of alprazolam and one handgun during the stop.

Two people have reportedly been arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail. Police say charges are pending.

Killeen PD says the case is currently under investigation and no further information will be released.