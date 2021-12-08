Police: Shooting suspect in custody after brief standoff in Waco, 1 injured

Around 3:15 p.m., officers received a call from a female who said she had been shot in the area of S. 17th Street and Flint Avenue, Waco Police said.

WACO, Texas — A brief standoff in a Waco neighborhood Thursday afternoon ended with a suspect in custody, according to the Waco Police Department.

Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley told 6 News around 3:15 p.m., officers received a call from a female who said she had been shot in the area of S. 17th Street and Flint Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they had a brief standoff with the shooting suspect, Shipley said. They were able to take the suspect into custody without any further incident, Shipley said.

Before 4 p.m., officers were still on the scene.

Shipley said the victim was being treated. Her condition isn't known at this time.