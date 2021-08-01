Police search for suspect wanted in connection to aggravated robbery of Killeen 7-Eleven

Police say the man walked into the 7-Eleven, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery of a Killeen 7-Eleven.

The department described the suspect as a Black man wearing a black skull cap, black face mask, black long sleeve shirt, black gloves, gray sweatpants and Nike shoes.

Officers responded to the aggravated robbery at the 7-Eleven at 1000 S. W.S. Young Drive the afternoon of Aug. 1. It was reported that a man entered the 7-Eleven, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

A witness said the man may have jumped into a white Chevrolet Cruze.