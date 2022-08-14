Man barricaded in Winterset church taken into custody after standoff

The person of interest in an Omaha double homicide, Gage Walter, surrendered peacefully to police after barricading himself in St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINTERSET, Iowa — A person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha area is in custody after barricading himself inside a Winterset church Sunday, a lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department said.

Police identified the man as 27-year-old Gage Walter, who allegedly took a PT Cruiser from the Omaha homicide scene on Saturday.

West Des Moines Police Sgt. Jason Heintz said Walter fled when police tried to pull him over while he was driving the stolen PT Cruiser in West Des Moines Sunday morning. Walter led officers on a chase for about 45 minutes before abandoning his vehicle and entering Sr. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset.

Walter barricaded himself inside the church for four hours before eventually surrendering peacefully after negotiations with Iowa State Patrol and West Des Moines Police. Officials said no church parishioners were inside.

Walter is a person of interest in the deaths of Marceline Teeters, 93, and Linda Walter, 70, whose bodies were found Saturday inside an Omaha home. According to the Omaha World-Herald, the women are Walter's great-grandmother and grandmother.

In Iowa, Walter faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police. He could also be charged with burglary for entering the church.

West Des Moines and Winterset Police were aided by Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Madison, Derek and Dallas County Sheriff's Offices.