Police looking for Temple armed robbery suspect

Temple Police are looking for a man who robbed a person on the 2000 block of S. 57th Street, according to reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man who robbed a person on the 2000 block of S. 57th Street, according to reports.

Officers were called Saturday around 10:45 p.m. in response to the robbery. Witnesses told police the man was wearing all black when he showed he had a gun. The suspect then robbed the unidentified person and ran before police came to the scene, according to reports.

No injuries have been reported, according to Temple PD.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.