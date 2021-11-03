Killeen police seek information in fatal shooting of 19-year-old in February

On Feb. 11, The Killeen Police Department found Teckla Domesca suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1000 bock of Cedar Drive. He later died at the scene.

KILLEEN, Texas — Bell County authorities are trying to find the suspect(s) involved in a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old back in February.

On Feb. 11, the Killeen Police Department responded to a medical call in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a victim, later identified as Teckla Domesca, suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

Police say Domesca died at the scene at 10:11 p.m.

At this time, there are no suspect information.