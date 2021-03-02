Police: Waco man arrested, had 'graphic' conversations with teen girl

Christopher Oliver, 62, reportedly "described graphic sexual experiences he wished to have with the underage girl," police said.

WACO, Texas — A 62-year-old Waco man is in jail Wednesday after he reportedly had graphic conversations with someone he thought was a teen girl.

Woodway police say Christopher Oliver contacted an account belonging to a 16-year-old girl on Jan. 10. A Woodway detective took over the account, posed as the girl and continued to converse with Oliver.

At one point, Oliver acknowledged the teen was underage and "could get him in trouble," police said. Oliver reportedly continued the conversation for two weeks and "described graphic sexual experiences he wished to have with the underage girl," police said.

Oliver also reportedly requested nude photos.

Detectives were able to obtain a warrant and arrested Oliver without incident. He was charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Oliver sits in the McLennan County Jail with at $5,000 bond.