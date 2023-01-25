Police: Wednesday shooting may be connected to Navasota weekend shooting

Police are investigating whether the two shootings in the area are connected.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department believes a Wednesday shooting may be connected to another shooting that happened over the weekend.

Around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court after receiving calls about shots fired in the area.

Officers say there was evidence that a shooting took place at a home but residents and family members were uncooperative with officers, according to police.

There were no injuries reported from the shooting.

A possible connection

On Jan. 21, police received a similar call about another shooting. Officers believe this shooting is related to the recent shooting.

Around 10 p.m., officers were called to the 799 block of Radcliff, where police found evidence of a shooting.

Police were able to get a search warrant for a home and a car where officers seized the three firearms and narcotics, according to police.

If anyone has information on either cases, the Navasota Police Department is asking you to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.