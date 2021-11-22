Waco PD: 2 teens arrested in connection to deadly September shooting

A 15 and 16-year-old were arrested in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Israel Martinez.

WACO, Texas — Two minors were arrested Monday in connection to a shooting death of a 22-year-old in Waco back in September, marking the third arrest in this case in days.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks team arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old near 18th Street and Clay Avenue in the shooting death of Israel Martinez.

Martinez was found dead at the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 19, according to police.

Police did not release the teens' names because they are minors. No word on their charges.

Days earlier on Nov. 18, police arrested 19-year-old Justin Angel Hernandez on an unrelated charge, but police were able to get an additional warrant for Martinez' murder, police said.