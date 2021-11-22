Waco PD: 2 teens arrested in connection to deadly September shooting

WACO, Texas — Two minors were arrested Monday in connection to a shooting death of a 22-year-old in Waco back in September, marking the third arrest in this case in days.
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks team arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old near 18th Street and Clay Avenue in the shooting death of Israel Martinez.
Martinez was found dead at the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 19, according to police.
Police did not release the teens' names because they are minors. No word on their charges.
Days earlier on Nov. 18, police arrested 19-year-old Justin Angel Hernandez on an unrelated charge, but police were able to get an additional warrant for Martinez' murder, police said.
Martinez's murder marked the 13th criminal homicide in 2021 for Waco, police said.