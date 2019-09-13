BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police have arrested a man who is accused of walking into a woman's home with the intent to assault her.

Jonathan Molina, 24, is charged with burglary and is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Police responded to the 200 block of Howdy Court on Sept. 8 just before 9 a.m. A woman told them a Hispanic male, who she later identified as Molina, walked into her house using the back door. When she confronted him, he told her the back gate was open and he just wanted to make sure everyone in the house was okay, she said.

The woman told him to leave and he told her he wanted to rub her feet while he masturbated, she said. He told her he had been watching her and masturbating outside her window, she said. When the woman grabbed her phone to call police, she said Molina ran from the home.

During the investigation, an officer said she had been on another case in Bryan where Molina was involved and thought the description of the intruder in the woman's home matched Molina.

The woman identified Molina as the intruder who had walked into her home and he was arrested Thursday.

