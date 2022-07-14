Human remains possibly found in Bosque County

Deputies confirmed the discovery of human remains after leading investigators on to property in the woods.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — Deputies and investigators from Bosque County responded to the possible discovery of what might be human remains, as stated via County Sherriff's Facebook.

Upon arrival, deputies met with a property surveyor who had been contracted to survey the tract of land, according to the release. While conducting his survey, the surveyor told police he located what he believed to be human remains.

Deputies confirmed the discovery of human remains after leading investigators deep into the property to a severely wooded and overgrown area, according to the Bosque Sheriff's Office.

The area will be withheld from the public in order to insure the integrity of the investigation and the security of the location, according to police.

As of now, the cause of death, as well as the identity of the human remains, is unknown. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is received.