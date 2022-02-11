North Texas day care students hospitalized after apparent THC exposure; employee arrested, police say

The employee is facing multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of injury to a child.

PROSPER, Texas — A teacher at a North Texas day care center has been arrested after children were apparently exposed to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), officials told WFAA on Tuesday.

Prosper city officials told WFAA that Anisah Burks, a teacher at Primrose School of Prosper, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of injury to a child.

Prosper dispatch received a call at approximately 4:35 p.m. Monday about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper, located at 1185 La Cima Boulevard. Officials said four students from the same classroom had suddenly become ill. Each student was under the age of four.

Prosper officials said, "evidence suggests these four students were exposed to THC, the active ingredient found in marijuana."

All four students were taken to the hospital, and three have since been discharged. One student remained hospitalized in stable condition on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Later in the evening, officials from Primrose said all four students had been discharged and are now recovering.

It's still not clear how and why the students were exposed to THC. Prosper officials told WFAA Tuesday that investigators were still conducting interviews to determine that.

Parents with children enrolled at the facility told WFAA that they were shocked and eager to see what steps the school was going to take to prevent something like this from happening again.

"We appreciate the continued cooperation of Primrose School of Prosper as well as the public during the ongoing investigation," Prosper officials said in a statement.

In a statement released to WFAA, Primrose School of Prosper said Burks was fired immediately and had been subjected to background checks prior to her employment, as was protocol.

"Words cannot sufficiently express our deep concern over this matter. We have every reason to believe, including from the authorities, that this was an isolated incident involving one teacher who was immediately terminated," said the school. "We are praying for a quick recovery for these children and are relieved that they are all home from the hospital."

Officials said the Texas Department of Family Services has been notified about the incident. More information was not immediately released Tuesday.

WFAA has inquired with the state to see if Burks had worked at any other childcare facility in the metro. As of Tuesday night, that information had not been released.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to report it to Prosper police at 972-569-1046.