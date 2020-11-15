Rapper Benny the Butcher shot during attempted robbery in Houston Walmart parking lot: HPD

Houston police said five men in ski masks approached Jeremie Pennick and two other people in the parking lot and demanded their jewelry.

Houston police said Jeremie Pennick (aka Benny the Butcher) and two other people were in the store parking lot in the 5200 block of South Rice Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when five men in ski masks approached them and demanded their jewelry.

According to police, Pennick, 35, was moving too slow and one of the suspects fired a shot, hitting him in the leg.

Authorities said Pennick was taken to an area hospital by EMS after he tried to drive himself.