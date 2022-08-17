Regional Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl, last seen in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A regional AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 7-year-old girl from the Bryan-College Station area who is now believed to be in danger.
Ana Cristina Torres Medina was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the 700 block of Scott & White Drive, according to the Bryan Police Department.
Medina is believed to be with suspect Pedro Jimenez, 37, who now has a warrant issued for his arrest, according to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley Executive Director, Chuck Fleeger.
Authorities believe Medina was taken by Jimenez and is now driving a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plates HBY0222. They think they are headed toward the Texas-Mexico border.
Authorities stressed they believe Medina is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
Medina is described to be a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Medina to call 979-209-5300.
