Report: Fort Hood sergeant charged with wife's 2018 murder, tried to acquire deadly toxins before her death

FORT HOOD, Texas — A Fort Hood sergeant and agent with the Army's Criminal Investigation Command was charged this week after he allegedly poisoned his wife to death in 2018, according to the Army Times.

The Army Times is reporting Sgt. Lesly J. Lindor also tried to acquire toxin from a puffer fish to use as a weapon months before his 34-year-old wife, Rachelle Lindor, died in Harker Heights.

He was placed on administrative leave for one month after his wife's death, removed from CID and put into support unit, said CID spokesperson Chris Grey.

Grey confirmed there were charges against Lesly Lindor in the case of his wife's death to the Army Times, but didn't comment if he used the toxin as a weapon.

The toxin is more lethal to humans than cyanide and can kill a human between 20 minutes to 24 hours, the Army Times reports.

Fort Hood officials also charged him with stalking, attempting to violate a federal biological weapons statute, failure to obey a lawful order, failure to obey a general regulation, dereliction of duty and obstruction of justice.

Lesly Lindor, who joined the Army in 2010 and became a CID agent in 2017, was placed in pre-trial confinement.

