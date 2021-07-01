Here's how to report illegal fireworks

Amid 911 staff shortages, officials are urging people to call non-emergency lines to report illegal fireworks during the 4th of July.

DALLAS — Fourth of July is coming up this weekend, and with it, the fireworks.

Unless they are professionally-handled displays in cities, fireworks are banned, with fines up to $2,000 in most of the cities across the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex. (Here's a list of where you can see approved fireworks shows.)

WFAA has reported extensively in June about how Dallas' 911 call center has experienced delays in taking calls because of staffing issues, so most city officials are asking people to NOT use 911 to report illegal fireworks, and instead call non-emergency lines.

Here's a list of non-emergency phone numbers you can call to if you want to report illegal fireworks, guns, loud noises and more.

Addison

972-450-7156

Allen

214-509-4321

Anna

972-924-2848

Argyle

940-349-1600

Arlington

You can report illegal fireworks on this website: arlingtontx.gov/reportfireworks

You can also use Arlington's non-emergency line 817-274-4444, which is the same as Fort Worth's.

Bedford

817-952-2127

Carrollton

972-466-3333

Cedar Hill

972-223-6111

Celina

972-382-2121

Cleburne

817-645-0972

Colleyville

817-743-4522

Coppell

972-304-3600 or 972-304-3610

You can also contact non-emergency dispatch by dialing *247 from your cellphone.

Corinth

940-498-2017

Dallas

You can dial 311, use the OurDalls app, or call 214-744-4444.

Denton

940-349-8181

DeSoto

972-223-6111

Duncanville

972-223-6111

Euless

817-685-1526

Farmers Branch

972-484-3620

Flower Mound

972-539-0525

Fort Worth

817-392-4444, or you can report illegal fireworks on this website: reportfireworks.fortworthtexas.gov.

Frisco

972-292-5302

Garland

972-485-4840

Grand Prairie

972-237-8700

Grapevine

817-410-8127

Haltom City

817-281-1000

Highland Village

972-317-6551 or file the report online at frontlinepss.com/highlandvillage

Hurst

817-788-7180

Irving

972-273-1010

Keller

817-743-4522

Lancaster

716-683-2800

Lewisville

972-219-3640

Little Elm

940-349-1600, option 9

Mansfield

817-473-0211

McKinney

972-547-2700

Mesquite

North Richland Hills

817-281-1000

Plano

972-424-5678

Richardson

972-744-4800, or go to richardsonpolice.net/i-want-to/submit/online-report to file an online report.

Rockwall

972-771-7717

Rowlett

972- 412-6200

Seagoville

972-287-2999, at the prompt, press 1

Southlake

817-743-4522

Terrell

469-474-2700, or email police@cityofterrell.org

The Colony

972-625-1887

University Park

214-363-3000

Waxahachie

469-309-4400

Weatherford

817-598-4300, or use the myWeatherford app to report

Wylie

972-442-8171