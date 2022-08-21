x
Crime

In a neighborhood in Bryan, a police officer and resident was shot

Both the resident and the police officer who were shot sustained minor injuries, police say.
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police Department reported a police officer and a resident was shot while police officers were responding to a disturbance on 1100 block of Crossing Dr.

At 7:30 am, police said that a person returned to the area and began shooting. 

Bryan Police was not able to catch up with the shooter. 

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the shooter was spotted around 8:30am between Waco and Hillsboro.

TDPS reported the shooter died from a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted. 

Bryan police department stated the investigation is still ongoing. 

