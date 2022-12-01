Reward increased to $6k for missing Coryell County inmate Brandon Hogan

Hogan was put on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list after he escaped on Sept. 26.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The reward for missing Coryell County inmate Brandon Hogan increased to $6,000 on Thursday.

In October, Hogan was put on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list after he escaped from his inmate work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction on Sept. 26.

Authorities warn Hogan has violent tendencies and is considered dangerous. In past news conferences, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams warned the public not to approach him if he's seen.

He was convicted twice, once in 2007 for assault and again in 2022 for theft of a firearm, burglary, assault and criminal mischief, according to Texas DPS.

Hogan is described to be 5'10" and weighs 170 lbs. He has distinct tattoos on his chest, right shoulder and both arms.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477. You can also submit a tip through the DPS website or Facebook.